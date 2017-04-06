Voluntary buyouts being offered to Manitoba Hydro employees

WINNIPEG – Letters offering voluntary buyouts will go out Monday to thousands of Manitoba Hydro employees.

It’s all part of plans to cut 900 jobs from its workforce.

A spokesperson for the crown corporation said the buyouts will be offered to most staff and will be on the table for six weeks.

In a news release Manitoba Hydro said it was the first step to “strengthen it’s financial performances” but President and CEO Kelvin Shepherd also said continued rate increases would be necessary.

“Both cost reductions and revenue increases are required to address the financial challenges facing the company,” Shepherd said.

Manitoba Hydro’s debt is expected to rise to $25 billion within the next three years.