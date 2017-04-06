Michael Caine reveals he voted for Brexit

Sir Michael Caine has revealed that he’s confident Britain’s exit from the European Union “will be all right.”

The actor was speaking at the premiere of his latest film, Going In Style, in which he, Morgan Freeman and Alan Arkin play bank robbers.

“I think it will be all right,” Caine told Sky News.

“I voted for Brexit,” he continued. “What it is with me, I’d rather be a poor master than a rich servant.”

“It wasn’t about the racism, immigrants or anything, it was about freedom,” Caine said.

He added, “In politics you’re always going into areas you’ve never been before, so you’re going to get lost and then you’re going to find your way, and then it’ll be all right.”

Caine has since been criticized for saying he’d “rather be a poor master than a rich servant.”

Many people on social media did not find his words to be good-natured.

"I voted for Brexit… What it is with me is I'd rather be a poor master than a rich servant" Says multi millionaire Michael Caine — Rebecca Rykalski (@SGL26) April 6, 2017

Waking to find Michael Caine is well Brexit. pic.twitter.com/XW0HisCBNE — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) April 6, 2017

So Sir Michael Caine cries 'freedom'! 🙄😟 He won't be around to pick up the tab and he's Teflon coated because he's rich. 😠 #brexit — Kim (@Erwhatdidyousay) April 6, 2017

Oppressed multiple millionaire Sir Michael Caine voted brexit because freedom.. — Chronos Caerus (@ChronosCaerus) April 6, 2017

Sir MIchael Caine: I'll be all right before, during, and after #brexit, because I'm a very wealthy Tory, and lots of people know that. — Stefan Plebovich (@Stifanovich) April 6, 2017



Story continues below At least Michael Caine will have the financial freedom to leave the UK. Same as he did the last time. Not all will have that luxury. — Kim Milward (@kimnmilward) April 6, 2017

The 84-year-old actor openly supported the Leave Campaign last year. He told BBC Radio 4’s Today at the time that Britain is “dictated to by thousands of faceless civil servants.”

"Unless there’s some extremely significant changes we should get out" of Europe – @TheMichaelCaine on #Brexithttps://t.co/POdI8oewzl — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) January 22, 2016

“You cannot be dictated to by thousands of faceless civil servants who make these rules, and you sort of [go], ‘Oh wait a minute, is that right?'” Caine said.

He concluded that people should “work harder” to avoid being hit economically if an EU exit should happen.