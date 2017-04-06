RCMP say man shot in the foot in North Battleford, Sask.
RCMP say an 18-year-old man was shot in the foot in North Battleford, Sask., on Tuesday.
At around 9:10 p.m. CT, officers were called to a shooting. Investigation revealed that the man was walking down 107 Street when he was approached by a white car with six occupants.
Battlefords RCMP officials said the occupants were known to the man and shot him as he attempted to flee. The vehicle then left the scene.
The man’s injury was non-life threatening and he is expected to make a full recovery.
Police officials said it remains unclear what the motive was for the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
