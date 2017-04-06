Fire in White Rock forces residents from their homes, damages restaurant

Two dozen people have been forced from their homes this morning after a fire in White Rock.

A well-known Greek restaurant, Cosmos, also sustained water damage.

Crews were called to an apartment complex on Marine Drive around 11 p.m. on Wednesday. They were able to quickly put out the fire, which is believed to have started on the balcony of a second-floor suite.

Two apartments have fire damage and several others have smoke and water damage.

One person was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation. No one else was hurt.

“We opened the front door and saw flames from above,” said Georgia Theodosakis, the owner of Cosmos. “There was broken glass coming down so we shut the door and ran out the back because the restaurant has gas lines and we were afraid of an explosion.”