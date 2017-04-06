Crime
April 6, 2017

2 hospitalized after stabbing in east-end Toronto

Global News

Police investigate a double stabbing in Scarborough on April 6, 2017.

Jason Scott/Global News
Two people were taken to hospital following a double stabbing in east-end Toronto overnight.

The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. at the T-Bones restaurant on Eglinton Avenue East near Midland Avenue.

There’s no word yet on what led to the altercation.

Police have not released details of any suspects.

