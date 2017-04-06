2 hospitalized after stabbing in east-end Toronto
Two people were taken to hospital following a double stabbing in east-end Toronto overnight.
The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. at the T-Bones restaurant on Eglinton Avenue East near Midland Avenue.
There’s no word yet on what led to the altercation.
Police have not released details of any suspects.
