WATCH: Deer jumping and headbutting a man outside Smithers hotel goes viral

Cary McCook didn’t even see the deer coming.

And it wasn’t an April Fools’ Day prank.

The 25-year-old was in Smithers for an environmental training course on Saturday when he was dropped off outside the Stork Nest Inn around 9 p.m. He was getting out of a co-worker’s truck when all of a sudden he heard a galloping sound to his left.

“As I was turning my brain couldn’t process what was coming at me and by the time I knew it, [I had] already had gotten hit by ‘Bambi’ that was being chased by a dog,” McCook said in an email interview.

Turns out, the deer was being chased by a dog that can be seen running around the front of the truck in the video.

Well McCook, who is also a First Nations hip hop artist and part of a group called Reka-NatioN from the sekani/Tahltan nation, told Global News that when he told his friends and family what happened, no one believed him. “Being April Fools’ and all,” said McCook.

That’s when he went to the hotel and received permission to record it and share it.

“Then I put the video on Facebook and it automatically took off going viral,” said McCook. The video has had 23,000 views and counting.

He says he did have a sore shoulder the next day but no serious damage was done. “I find it more hilarious the more I watch it.”

“I haven’t experienced or seen anything like this in my 25 years in the wilderness and for me to get out of the woods and into a urban area and for that to happen, not only shocked me but made me realize anything good can happen on any given moment.”