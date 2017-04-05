Wildrose leader refutes report saying he flip-flopped on gay-straight alliances

Alberta Wildrose Leader Brian Jean is refuting reports he is flip-flopping on the issue of clubs for gay and straight students in schools.

Jean, in a Facebook post, says he still believes that students, and not school officials, need to decide if parents are told when a child joins a gay-straight alliance.

“My views are that for a child struggling with his or her identity or sexuality, I believe they should not be forced to talk about it before they are ready.

“It is not any more appropriate for a school administrator to keep track of or report on a student’s sexuality than it would be for them to track and report their participation in a prayer meeting. These are issues parents and their children should discuss on their own terms,” Jean wrote.

Jean made those views clear earlier this week, but a new column in the Calgary Sun cites Jean as believing the opposite.

Jean says the column was based on a written statement from him that was open to misinterpretation.

The alliances are for gay and straight students and are designed to be safe spaces for children who are struggling with their sexuality.

Advocates and the provincial government say telling parents without a child’s consent could put the child at risk of further harm.

