Moose on the loose in New Glasgow contained: police

New Glasgow police and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) say they have contained and tranquilized a moose that was roaming in a residential area in the community.

9:55am NGRP/DNR on scene and contained the moose and have tranquillized the moose and now are assessing the scene. pic.twitter.com/JRwtcRRrzE — New Glasgow Police (@NGRegPolice) April 5, 2017

Ken MacDonald, spokesperson for the New Glasgow Police Force, said they received a call about the moose around 3 a.m.

Chestnut and Parkview streets were closed to traffic; it is not yet confirmed if they are reopened.

Police said they are assessing the scene.

7:50am NGRP/DNR have located the moose in a wooded area near Chestnut Street NG. No threat to traffic or persons at this time. pic.twitter.com/UJYPN4AHK6 — New Glasgow Police (@NGRegPolice) April 5, 2017

MacDonald told Global News the nearby elementary school would keep children inside during recess as a precaution.