Moose on the loose in New Glasgow contained: police

New Glasgow Police Force say they are working to catch a moose on the loose in New Glasgow, N.S.

New Glasgow police and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) say they have contained and tranquilized a moose that was roaming in a residential area in the community.

Ken MacDonald, spokesperson for the New Glasgow Police Force, said they received a call about the moose around 3 a.m.

Chestnut and Parkview streets were closed to traffic; it is not yet confirmed if they are reopened.

Police said they are assessing the scene.

MacDonald told Global News the nearby elementary school would keep children inside during recess as a precaution.

