Moose on the loose in New Glasgow contained: police
New Glasgow police and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) say they have contained and tranquilized a moose that was roaming in a residential area in the community.
Ken MacDonald, spokesperson for the New Glasgow Police Force, said they received a call about the moose around 3 a.m.
Chestnut and Parkview streets were closed to traffic; it is not yet confirmed if they are reopened.
Police said they are assessing the scene.
MacDonald told Global News the nearby elementary school would keep children inside during recess as a precaution.
