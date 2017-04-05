Vees lose to Vipers in snake pit

The Vernon Vipers took game four against the Penticton Vees 3-0 Tuesday night.

The BCHL Interior Division semi-final is now tied at 2-2.

Jagger Williamson scored two goals less than three minutes apart in the first period of play to open up scoring.

Niko Karamanis scored an empty netter in the last minute of play when the Vees pulled goalie Mathew Robson.

Penticton was 0-5 on the power plays, Vernon 0-2.

Meanwhile, the Chilliwack Chiefs blanked the Victoria Grizzlies 6-0.

Game five moves to Penticton Friday evening.