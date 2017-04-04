Dartmouth High students head to Europe for Vimy Ridge 100th anniversary

Students at Dartmouth High School are traveling to Europe on April 6 to attend to the commemorative events that mark the 100th anniversary of the First World War and the Battle of Vimy Ridge.

Several of the 83 students told Global News they are very excited to have the opportunity of being part of this trip and say they’re looking forward to the big day.

“It was a big event for Canadian history, so the fact that we are going to see where it took place and get to know more about it and actually be there, it’ll be really amazing,” said Olivia Crook-Simiana, one of the students attending to the trip.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, veterans, and members of the British royal family are also expected to attend.

The planning of the trip started about two years ago and according to Randolph Sullivan, the vice principal of Dartmouth High, the interest of the students surpassed his expectations. It’s why the school is taking 83 students instead of 42 as originally planned.

“The 83 students who are going are very aware of how special of an event this is going to be to remember the Canadians who gave their lives for us,” Sullivan said.

Scott Brogan is another student attending the trip and said the experience has deep meaning for him.

“I can’t imagine at 17 giving my life to the greater cause and as a Canadian I’m very proud of that, to pay thanks to those boys that died for us,” Brogan said.

This is the second largest delegation of Canada attending the ceremony and the biggest trip that Dartmouth High has ever organized.

To make the event possible, many parents fundraised approximately $30,000 dollars and organized more than 18 events, such as a 3.6-kilometre march representing the 3,600 soldiers who died at Vimy Ridge.

In order to make this experience more powerful, the students were assigned one fallen soldier to research about.

“When you look at one individual you’re able to get an idea what their life was during the war and perhaps before the war as well,” said Robyn Brown, a history teacher at the school. “It puts a face on to the people who we’re going to commemorate.”

During the trip, the students will have the opportunity to find the grave where their soldiers were buried and pay their respects.