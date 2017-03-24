Trudeau to attend 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge in France

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to France next month to attend commemorations for the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.

Trudeau will be in France from April 8 to 10.

The Canadian assault on German positions at Vimy Ridge began on Monday, April 9, 1917.

The Battle of Vimy Ridge lasted four days, ending with an impressive Canadian victory. Of the more than 10,600 Canadian casualties at Vimy Ridge, some 3,600 soldiers lost their lives.

Four Victoria Crosses were awarded to Canadian soldiers for their bravery. It was the first action in which all four divisions of the Canadian Corps – representing every region of the country – fought together side-by-side on the same battlefield.