Edmontonians invited to ‘stand watch’ at Cenotaph for Vimy 100 vigil

On April 9, 100 years after the Battle of Vimy Ridge began, Edmontonians are invited to “stand watch” at the Cenotaph in Churchill Square alongside Canadian soldiers.

The Vimy Vigil is a “unique, once-in-a-lifetime experience [that] will honour those who fought and died for our country,” organizers said on the event website.

People are asked to sign up ahead of time online at www.vimy100yeg.ca to confirm their 15-minute time and corner of the Cenotaph. There are just 160 spots available between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Members of the Canadian Forces Honour Guard will also be standing watch.

“It’s very special,” said Lt.-Col. Mark Beare with the 3rd Canadian Division Support Group. “It’s very unique as well.

“Often you see soldiers standing at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Day but this is the first time that I’ve ever seen that an opportunity has presented itself for Edmontonians to stand alongside.

“It’s great to share in that experience with Edmontonians,” he said. “I hope that they get to see how proud we are to wear the uniform and be a part of Edmonton.”

At 5:30 a.m. on Monday, April 9, 1917, the first wave of Canadian soldiers attacked German forces at Vimy Ridge.

Three-thousand, five-hundred and ninety-eight Canadian soldiers were killed during the battle.

“Some say the commemoration of Vimy Ridge is the basis for our country because it was the battle that forged our nation,” said Carolyn Patton, chair of the Vimy 100 YEG committee.

“It’s important to mark the 100th anniversary in this year that is Canada’s 150th and to bring our community together to recognize what made this country.”

Churchill Square will also be transformed into Camp Vimy on April 9, where interpretive First World War soldiers will share stories and letters from the battlefield.

Twelve memorial cards highlighting Edmontonians who took part in the Battle of Vimy Ridge will also be available at the event.

At around noon, the city will see its largest military parade since the Second World War. Over 300 military members will march from the Alberta legislature to city hall.

“We want it to be very accessible for Edmontonians with the Camp Vimy experience, to be able to interact with the corral, the horses, soldiers there in World War One uniforms, to be able to participate in the vigil and to be there to support the troops that are marching on parade,” Beare said. “It’ll be a very interactive and informative day for Edmontonians.”