Saskatchewan’s Jess Moskaluke wins country album of the year at Junos

Jess Moskaluke’s “Kiss Me Quiet” won country album of the year at the 2017 Juno Awards on Sunday.

The 26-year-old singer/songwriter hails from Langenburg, Sask.

READ MORE: The Pistolwhips ask Jimmy Fallon to have rest of Saskatoon band on show

The four other nominees in the category were Aaron Pritchett (The Score), Chad Brownlee (Hearts on Fire), Dallas Smith (Side Effects) and Gord Bamford (Tin Roof).

Saskatchewan-born musician Buffy Sainte-Marie was the recipient of the 2017 Allan Waters Humanitarian Award.

The Junos were held this past weekend in Ottawa.