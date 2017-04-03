Canada
April 3, 2017 9:13 am
Updated: April 3, 2017 9:30 am

Saskatchewan’s Jess Moskaluke wins country album of the year at Junos

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Jess Moskaluke receives award at the 2017 Juno Awards at the Canadian Tire Centre on April 2, 2017, in Ottawa.

George Pimentel / Getty Images
A A

Jess Moskaluke’s “Kiss Me Quiet” won country album of the year at the 2017 Juno Awards on Sunday.

The 26-year-old singer/songwriter hails from Langenburg, Sask.

READ MORE: The Pistolwhips ask Jimmy Fallon to have rest of Saskatoon band on show

The four other nominees in the category were Aaron Pritchett (The Score), Chad Brownlee (Hearts on Fire), Dallas Smith (Side Effects) and Gord Bamford (Tin Roof).

Saskatchewan-born musician Buffy Sainte-Marie was the recipient of the 2017 Allan Waters Humanitarian Award.

The Junos were held this past weekend in Ottawa.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Buffy Sainte-Marie
Country Music
Jess Moskaluke
Juno Awards
Junos
Kiss Me Quiet
Langenburg
Music
Ottawa
Singer

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News