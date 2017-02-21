Entertainment
February 21, 2017 1:46 pm
Updated: February 21, 2017 2:11 pm

The Pistolwhips ask Jimmy Fallon to have rest of Saskatoon band on show

By and Global News

Saskatoon band The Pistolwhips is hoping to land an appearance on The Late Show Starring Jimmy Fallon after it featured a photo of the lead singer.

The Tonight Show / Youtube
A A

The Pistolwhips band is hoping to land a proper appearance on a popular late night talk show after a coincidental appearance last week.

During The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, a stock photo was used for its “Thank You Note” joke segment.

While it had nothing to do with the Saskatoon band, the photo featured Pistolwhips’ frontman Rylan Schultz.

READ MORE: Dick Assman, who rose to fame on David Letterman, passes away

The band has created a parody video to help garner more attention and hopefully receive an invite from Fallon to be on the show.

WATCH: The Pistolwhips on Fallon

“Thank you Jimmy Fallon for using a picture of me in your ‘thank you notes’ segment,” Schultz said in the video.

“Unfortunately, the rest of the band wasn’t in the photo so I was thinking maybe … so maybe we could come on down to the show. What do you think?”

The band is encouraging its fans to help spread the word on social media by using #pistolwhipsonfallon on Twitter.

As of noon Tuesday, their video has amassed over 49,000 views on Facebook.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
#pistolwhipsonfallon
Facebook
Jimmy Fallon
Rylan Schultz
Saskatoon Band
Social Media
Stock Photo
Talk Show
The Pistolwhips
The Tonight Show
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Vaping
Winter

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News