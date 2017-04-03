‘Significant rainfall’ for Greater Toronto Area prompts weather advisory

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for southern Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area due to “significant” rainfall beginning late Monday evening.

The national weather agency said a “large and moisture laden” Texas low is moving towards the Great Lakes and is expected to cross Lake Huron and Georgian Bay on Tuesday.

The weather system will bring periods of rain with a total precipitation of between 20 to 30 millimetres by Tuesday night.

Environment Canada said the advisory falls short of a full-fledged rainfall warning in which at least 50 millimetres of rain is needed.