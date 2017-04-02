Man in serious condition after a stabbing near Jarvis and Dundas

A man in his twenties is now in serious condition after a stabbing near Jarvis and Dundas streets early morning.

According to Toronto Medics, the incident took place on George Street around 5 a.m. when the victim received multiple stab wounds to his torso.

Paramedics sent the man to hospital where he is dealing with serious injuries but is listed in stable condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Toronto Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call them or Crime Stoppers.