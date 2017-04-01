Justin Trudeau challenges Matthew Perry to fight on Twitter… on April Fool’s Day

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took aim at Labatt Breweries and Matthew Perry for April Fool’s 2017.

Trudeau offered to fight Matthew Perry, because “who hasn’t wanted to punch Chandler?”

I've been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn't wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @MatthewPerry? — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 1, 2017

It hasn’t been confirmed if this is an April Fool’s prank, or if he’s seriously responding to Perry’s recent comments on a schoolyard fight where the Friends actor said he beat up the Trudeau as a child.

READ MORE: Matthew Perry reveals he once beat up Justin Trudeau out of ‘pure jealousy’

“My friend Chris Murray, who was also in the fifth grade in Canada, reminded me that we actually beat up Justin Trudeau,” he confessed on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday night.

Trudeau’s father, Pierre Trudeau, was serving as prime minister at the time, but Perry doesn’t believe that was the reason they picked the fight.

“I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren’t as [good at],” the actor said. “So it was pure jealousy.”

READ MORE: April Fool’s pranks

Trudeau also targeted the Labatt beer company, thanking it for becoming more “patriotic.”

“They took my suggestion! My favourite beer, now 3 times as patriotic. Can’t wait to try it… #Canada150,” he wrote on Saturday morning, along with a photoshopped picture of a Labatt 50 bottle.

They took my suggestion! My favourite beer, now 3 times as patriotic. Can't wait to try it… #Canada150 pic.twitter.com/Zjk8fq6dNn — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 1, 2017

Labatt 50, or Labatt Canadian Ale, is brewed in Ontario, but the company hasn’t actually offered to do anything special for Canada’s 150th birthday in 2017.

*with files from Katie Scott.