Justin Trudeau challenges Matthew Perry to fight on Twitter… on April Fool’s Day
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took aim at Labatt Breweries and Matthew Perry for April Fool’s 2017.
Trudeau offered to fight Matthew Perry, because “who hasn’t wanted to punch Chandler?”
It hasn’t been confirmed if this is an April Fool’s prank, or if he’s seriously responding to Perry’s recent comments on a schoolyard fight where the Friends actor said he beat up the Trudeau as a child.
READ MORE: Matthew Perry reveals he once beat up Justin Trudeau out of ‘pure jealousy’
“My friend Chris Murray, who was also in the fifth grade in Canada, reminded me that we actually beat up Justin Trudeau,” he confessed on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday night.
Trudeau’s father, Pierre Trudeau, was serving as prime minister at the time, but Perry doesn’t believe that was the reason they picked the fight.
“I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren’t as [good at],” the actor said. “So it was pure jealousy.”
READ MORE: April Fool’s pranks
Trudeau also targeted the Labatt beer company, thanking it for becoming more “patriotic.”
“They took my suggestion! My favourite beer, now 3 times as patriotic. Can’t wait to try it… #Canada150,” he wrote on Saturday morning, along with a photoshopped picture of a Labatt 50 bottle.
Labatt 50, or Labatt Canadian Ale, is brewed in Ontario, but the company hasn’t actually offered to do anything special for Canada’s 150th birthday in 2017.
*with files from Katie Scott.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.