Matthew Perry reveals he once beat up Justin Trudeau out of ‘pure jealousy’

Friends actor Matthew Perry recently told a story that he’s not particularly proud of — which involves Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“My friend Chris Murray, who was also in the fifth grade in Canada, reminded me that we actually beat up Justin Trudeau,” he confessed on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday night.

Trudeau’s father, Pierre Trudeau, was serving as prime minister at the time, but Perry doesn’t believe that was the reason they picked the fight.

“I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren’t as [good at],” the actor said. “So it was pure jealousy.”

“I think he was the only kid in school we could beat up,” he added.

Perry, who was raised in Ottawa, clarified that he wasn’t bragging about the brawl. “This is terrible — I was a stupid kid. I didn’t want to beat him up. In fact, I think at one point I tried to turn it into love play,” he said, referencing Trudeau’s oft-mentioned handsomeness.

“But I think it was rather instrumental in him going to such great heights and becoming prime minister,” Perry said. “Yeah, I think he said, ‘I’m gonna rise above this, and I’m gonna become prime minister.'”

Watch Perry reveal the moment on Kimmel in the clip above.