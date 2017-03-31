Man arrested after high-speed chase on Alberta highway

A man is in custody after Calgary police were involved in a high-speed chase on the Queen Elizabeth II Highway between Calgary and Edmonton Friday afternoon.

RCMP Cpl. Curtis Peters told Global News the man was driving a truck that had been stolen from Calgary and there was something wrong with the vehicle from the onset.

The owners of the truck just showed up and are so thankful they found it. Woman's purse was inside. #yyc pic.twitter.com/UryLnEDYrv — Kim Smith (@Kim_SmithTV) March 31, 2017

The truck lost one of its wheels before coming to a stop near Didsbury.

Shortly after the man was arrested, the owners of the truck arrived at the scene, saying they were thankful to have found their truck. The woman’s purse was inside the truck.

Traffic is a standstill on the highway near Didsbury, as RCMP investigate a nearby three-car collision that happened shortly after police arrived at the scene of the stolen truck.

— With files from Global’s Kim Smith