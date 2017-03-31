Avalanche risk ‘considerable’ for Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks

Avalanche Canada has issued new warnings for the mountain parks in Alberta and British Columbia.

Danger ratings in Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks for Friday are considerable at the alpine, treeline and below-treeline levels.

A statement on the organization’s website said the snowpack throughout the region “has a weak base and remains suspect.” It added natural avalanches are possible and human-triggered slides are likely.

In addition, warmer temperatures on Friday could promote “failures of large cornices” that could trigger deeper instabilities.

Avalanche Canada is warning anyone headed into the backcountry to carefully evaluate the snowpack and use caution in determining routes. Forecasters also warn to be wary of slopes that have not previously avalanched.

On Saturday, the avalanche risk below treeline will be lowered to moderate.

The danger level improves again on Sunday, with the risk being reported as “moderate” at treeline and “low” below treeline.