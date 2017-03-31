Floodway
Fewer Winnipeg homes at risk after floodway opens

Flood officials say fewer homes at risk of rising waters in Winnipeg after floodgates raised Friday morning.

WINNIPEG– City flood officials say fewer sandbags will be needed to help at-risk properties due to the operation of the Red River Floodway.

On Thursday officials said 50 homes were deemed at-risk due to rising waters but that number was reduced to 25 homes by Friday morning.

Dike construction is still ongoing around those houses, with 20,000 sandbags being used.

The floodway gates were raised Friday morning.

 

 

