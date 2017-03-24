WATCH: Province set to release updated flood forecast today

WINNIPEG — The Province of Manitoba is set to deliver its updated flood forecast at noon Friday. It will come about a month after the province delivered its last outlook in which officials said Manitoba is at major risk of flooding

Infrastructure Minister Blaine Pedersen, assistant deputy minister of water management Doug McMahon, and Fisaha Unduche, hydrologic forecasting and coordination director.

The March flood outlook will be live streamed here.