March 24, 2017 11:47 am

WATCH: Province set to release updated flood forecast today

By Evening News Anchor  Global News
The Province of Manitoba is set to deliver its updated flood forecast at noon Friday.

Vassy Kapelos/Global News
The Province of Manitoba is set to deliver its updated flood forecast at noon Friday. It will come about a month after the province delivered its last outlook in which officials said Manitoba is at major risk of flooding

READ MORE: Risk of spring flooding in Manitoba remains moderate to major: province

Infrastructure Minister Blaine Pedersen, assistant deputy minister of water management Doug McMahon, and Fisaha Unduche, hydrologic forecasting and coordination director.

The March flood outlook will be live streamed here.

 

 

 

