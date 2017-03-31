Michael Flynn once linked immunity with guilt

Former U.S. National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is in talks with the Senate intelligence committee on receiving immunity in exchange for his testimony about Donald Trump’s campaign ties with Russia, even though he once linked immunity with guilt.

Flynn is seeking immunity from “unfair prosecution” in exchange for agreeing to be questioned as part of ongoing probes into possible contacts between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia, his attorney says.

“General Flynn certainly has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it, should the circumstances permit,” attorney Robert Kelner said Thursday.

READ MORE: Michael Flynn, Trump’s former security adviser, paid $33,750 by Russian state TV

Flynn’s ties to Russia have been scrutinized by the FBI and are under investigation by the House and Senate intelligence committees. Both committees are looking into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election and any ties between Trump associates and the Kremlin.

Since July, the FBI has been conducting a counterintelligence investigation into Russia’s interference in the election and possible co-ordination with Trump associates.

House intelligence committee spokesman Jack Langer said Flynn has not offered to testify to the panel in exchange for immunity, as of Friday morning.

In September 2016, Flynn suggested that when someone is given immunity it’s most likely because they’re guilty.

“When you are given immunity, that means that you have probably committed a crime,” Flynn said during an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press.

Flynn made the comment criticizing Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her associates in the FBI’s investigation into her use of a private email server.

On Friday, Trump went to bat for his former national security adviser, saying Flynn should seek immunity.

Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2017

“Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion!” Trump wrote in a tweet.