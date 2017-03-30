Michael Flynn willing to testify in Russia probe in exchange for immunity: report

President Donald Trump‘s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, has told the FBI and congressional officials investigating the Trump campaign’s potential ties to Russia that he is willing to be interviewed in exchange for immunity from prosecution, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The report cited officials with knowledge of the matter. Flynn’s attorney, Robert Kelner, declined to comment, the Journal said. Reuters could not independently confirm the report.

Flynn, who was fired in February for failing to disclose talks with Russia’s ambassador before Trump took office about U.S. sanctions on Moscow, has made the offer to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the House and Senate intelligence committees through his lawyer but has so far found no takers, the Journal reported.

An attorney for Flynn said his client had not yet been interviewed by the Senate committee. One of Flynn’s lawyers, Robert Kelner, said they have had discussions with committee staff members, but Flynn has not been contacted directly.

Trump asked Flynn, a former director of the Defence Intelligence Agency, to step down last month from his post as national security adviser. The president said he made the decision because Flynn had misled Vice-President Mike Pence and other White House officials about his conversations with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S.

