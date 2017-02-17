Politics
February 17, 2017
Updated: February 17, 2017 12:52 am

Michael Flynn talked sanctions with Russia, but he told the FBI otherwise: reports

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters that in his opinion, former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn didn't "do anything wrong" but was fired over issues of trust and memory.

Former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn told FBI agents in an interview last month that he had not discussed sanctions against Russia with Moscow’s U.S. ambassador before President Donald Trump took office, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing current and former U.S. officials.

Flynn‘s Jan. 24 interview with the Federal Bureau of Investigation could expose him to charges, since lying to the agency is a felony, but any decision to prosecute would lie with the Justice Department.


U.S. intelligence agencies intercepted Flynn‘s call with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak after Trump’s election, in which the two discussed sanctions, the Post reported previously.

The FBI was not expected to pursue any charges against Flynn over the call unless new information emerged, CNN reported on Thursday, citing law enforcement officials.

READ MORE: Trump’s people were in constant contact with Russians during campaign: reports

Flynn resigned on Monday after news reports that he withheld information from Vice President Mike Pence about his conversation with Kislyak.

