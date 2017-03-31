Former York University employee charged after 4 sexual assaults on campus

A 27-year-old former student and employee of York University has been charged in connection with four sexual assaults at the campus in less than two weeks.

Toronto police said the assaults occurred in the York Lanes and Vari Hall areas of the university, located at 4700 Keele St.

On March 3, a 28-year-old woman was approached by a man at the library around 8 p.m. Police said he started up a conversation with the woman and then began to follow her.

When the woman attempted to walk away, police said the man sexually assaulted her and she was able to escape.

Two weeks later on St. Patrick’s Day, police said an 18-year-old woman was in the York Lanes shopping are of the school when a man began talking to the woman and followed her.

Police said the woman attempted to walk away, but the man sexually assaulted her and she fled the area. An hour and a half later, police said the same man then located the woman, spoke to her again and sexually assaulted her for a second time before she could escape.

On Monday, police said a 20-year-old woman was walking towards Vari Hall when she was approached by a man who then sexually assaulted her and left the building.

Keith Johnathan Jarrett of Toronto was arrested Monday and charged with four counts of sexual assault. He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Thursday.

York University did not immediately respond for a request for comment and police said they could not provide additional details on the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).