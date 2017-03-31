Have personalities overtaken issues in politics?
A A
UBC Okanagan students debated whether the political world is being colonized by celebrity culture.
The 2017 Roger Watts Advocacy Debate took place Thursday night in Kelowna at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.
It’s an annual event with a top-prize of $1,000.
Michael Flood and Nicole Tomasic were declared winners.
The debate is held in memory of Okanagan lawyer and UBC alumnus Roger Watts.
Doris Maria Bregolisse reports.
