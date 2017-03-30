Police involved in north Edmonton shooting: EPS

A significant police presence could be seen at 52 Street and 128 Avenue Thursday night as Edmonton police confirmed there had been an officer-involved shooting.

Police did not say if anybody had been injured or killed or what led to an officer firing their gun but said further questions should be directed to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).

Global News has reached out to ASIRT for comment.

The civilian oversight agency is called in to investigate incidents involving Alberta law enforcement officers that result in injury or death as well as “serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.”

The Edmonton Police Service said it will hold a news conference about the shooting at 9:30 p.m.

More to come…

I'll be at the press conference police are holding about this police-involved shooting at 9:30pm to get more information. #yeg https://t.co/sOoCnaT7eX — Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) March 31, 2017

Here's a closer look at the car. It's parked in the middle of the police scene. About 6 police vehicles remain on scene, plus AHS. #yeg pic.twitter.com/SDSdISkC5I — Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) March 31, 2017

There's also two cars parked facing the wrong way inside the police tape at the officer-involved shooting. One with its lights on. #yeg pic.twitter.com/duIbFJ8zGt — Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) March 31, 2017

The tape is also blocking off All-Side construction. Appears as though the lift is in their gravel lot. #yeg pic.twitter.com/DDORAo32w6 — Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) March 31, 2017

There's a mosque nearby but the patrons said when they came for prayer tonight, tape and officers were already on scene. #yeg pic.twitter.com/9TJdrHGuvE — Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) March 31, 2017

Here's a closer look at the zoom boom, has a lift attached to it. Hazards on, an EPS SUV was parked next to it. #yeg pic.twitter.com/rrFpuBRdkh — Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) March 31, 2017