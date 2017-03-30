Police involved in north Edmonton shooting: EPS
A significant police presence could be seen at 52 Street and 128 Avenue Thursday night as Edmonton police confirmed there had been an officer-involved shooting.
Police did not say if anybody had been injured or killed or what led to an officer firing their gun but said further questions should be directed to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).
Global News has reached out to ASIRT for comment.
The civilian oversight agency is called in to investigate incidents involving Alberta law enforcement officers that result in injury or death as well as “serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.”
The Edmonton Police Service said it will hold a news conference about the shooting at 9:30 p.m.
More to come…
