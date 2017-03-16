Charges laid against man shot by police in Edmonton intersection

WATCH ABOVE: A man was shot by Edmonton police on Monday. Witnesses say the man was waving a gun at a busy intersection. Shallima Maharaj reports. WARNING: Graphic content.

Edmonton police have charged 36-year-old Glenn Justin Ironchild with several offences after he was shot by police in a northeast intersection Monday.

He was charged Wednesday with careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon, possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public, unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm, four counts of possession of a firearm/weapon contrary to prohibition order, careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited/restricted weapon and tampering with a serial number.

On March 13 at around 11:30 a.m., the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) received several 911 calls about a man holding a rifle, standing in the intersection of 137 Avenue and 50 Street.

“Two officers saw a male pointing what appeared to be a long-barrel firearm at bystanders in the area. When the male observed the arriving police officers, he turned and pointed the firearm at them,” EPS Acting Deputy Chief Darren Derko said Monday.

“Shots were subsequently fired by police and the male was struck.”

EPS officers provided emergency medical care, as did EMS when they arrived, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said. The man was taken to hospital, where he remained in stable condition Thursday.

Global News has learned Ironchild is an Edmonton father with a lengthy criminal history that includes convictions for assault with a weapon, assault with a weapon causing bodily harm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats.

Ironchild remains in custody and his bail hearing is scheduled for April 6.