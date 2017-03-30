Kingston man caught on video allegedly assaulting girlfriend’s son: police

KINGSTON, Ont. – Police say a man is charged after investigators saw video allegedly showing him assaulting a child.

Kingston police say they received a complaint of an assault from Family and Children’s Services on March 6.

They allege a six-year-old boy had been assaulted by his mother’s boyfriend on June 5, 2016.

Detectives say the alleged assault was captured on video, and allegedly shows the accused “overtop the young child striking him in the face and biting his hand.”

They say a 38-year-old Kingston man was arrested on Wednesday and charged with assault.