High-risk sex offender, Winston George Thomas, wanted again by Winnipeg police

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg police are on the lookout for a high-risk sex offender who broke his parole conditions.

Winston George Thomas, 38, was released from prison last week, with a set of court orders he had to follow.

He did not comply with his court orders, police said.

Thomas is described as 5’9, around 240 lbs., has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said has a history of sexual offences and is considered a high risk to reoffend.