‘Ice house’ thaws revealing a pleasant surprise

A couple of weeks ago, photos of a western New York home coated in layers of ice went viral.

The photos of the home, located on the southern shore of Lake Ontario, were snapped by photographer John Kucko who provided a positive update on Wednesday night.

Kucko’s update showed the home had seen a major melt but he was surprised by what he saw.

“Stunning that this little beach home along Lake Ontario here in [western New York] sustained NO damage,” he wrote.

The layers of ice built up from several days of freezing spray and mist from nearby Lake Ontario.

The house, which is located near Rochester, N.Y., is owned by Betty Perkins-Carpenter.

When asked what she thought of her ice-covered abode, she told New York Upstate.com “Gosh, it’s pretty.”

Her neighbours told the website the house usually sees some ice buildup in the winter but this year’s icing was a little out of ordinary.

“I’ve never seen it like this,” Richard Bachner told New York Upstate.com of his neighbour’s home. “This is quite unusual.”