Finance Minister Bill Morneau delivers message about empowering women at Western University

The importance of empowering women was part of Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s message for students Wednesday afternoon, during a post-budget field trip to Western University’s Ivey School of Business.

The minister opened the discussion by pointing out that the federal budget released last week, includes a gender-based analysis.

“We looked at 60 measures [and] we made a really good first step in considering how those measures are actually going to help improve the situation for women in our country,” Morneau said.

One of those measures has already been rolled out, with Trudeau’s Liberals taking steps to combine three child benefits into one.

“For nine out of 10 families, we were able to give them significantly more benefits for their children… We know that so many women are not able to be in the workforce because they’re still in the role where they may be the lead member of the family, taking care of the family, or maybe single women. It allowed us to have a real impact on families.”

"When women and girls are given the opportunties to succeed, Canada succeeds."

Morneau told students that the government made decisions with an eye on improving the lives of students after graduation.

“It’s all about investing for the future. So when you’ve got a situation where you’ve got a great balance sheet, you’ve got the lowest interest rates in generations — perhaps ever — and you’ve got a situation where you can make productive investments in infrastructure that are actually going to make our economy better in the long run, it’s sensible to do it.”