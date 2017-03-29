Driver caught talking on cell phone before crash

Evidence would suggest that a Kamloops woman was distracted when she rolled her car down a hill in West Kelowna.

The single vehicle accident happened shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Shannon Lake Road where the woman lost control of her Honda Civic at a curve before rolling down a hill.

The Jaws of Life were required to get the woman out of the vehicle.

RCMP said there’s strong evidence she was talking on her cell phone before the crash.

“Witnesses also reported to investigators, that the woman was observed talking on her cellular phone moments before the crash. Those witnesses, who rushed to the scene to help the woman, also located her cellular device turned on with a caller still on the line,” Cst. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

He said the woman was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries and was issued a ticket for use of an electronic device while driving.