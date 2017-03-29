Guilty plea for Saskatchewan woman in fake missing person case

Michelle Ross has been sentenced and ordered to pay restitution after pleading guilty to mischief in a fake missing person case last year in Saskatchewan.

Her husband, John Ross, was reported missing on Aug. 15, 2016 in Tompkins, Sask. His car was found at Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park north of Swift Current.

A massive search over several days, which included a plane and underwater divers, failed to locate him.

He was found at his Tompkins home on Oct. 6, 2016 and was arrested along with his wife.

Michelle Ross was handed a six month conditional sentence which includes four months of 24 hour curfew which requires her to remain in her house during sentencing in Swift Current court on March 27.

She was also ordered to pay $10,000 to the Search and Rescue Association of Volunteers for the cost of the search.

On Oct. 11, John Ross pleaded guilty to public mischief and obstructing a peace officer and was sentenced to three months in jail.