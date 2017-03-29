Toronto-bound Air Canada flight delayed after de-icer truck damages plane in Halifax

Toronto-bound passengers of an Air Canada flight departing Halifax Wednesday morning experienced a delay when a de-icing truck boom damaged their plane while it was on a de-icing pad.

An Air Canada spokesperson confirmed to Global News that the boom “came to rest on the wing” of Air Canada flight 609 — an Embraer E190 with 96 passengers on board. Isabelle Arthur with Air Canada said in an email that on preliminary inspection, the truck’s hydraulics didn’t fail and there was minimal damage to the wing. Both the truck and aircraft will undergo maintenance inspections.

“We understand it was unsettling for our customers and apologize for the delay in their travel plans,” Arthur said.

Halifax International Airport Authority spokesperson Ashley Gallant said in an email that there has been no report of any injuries, and passengers were returned to the terminal on Park ‘N Fly buses. Arthur said the airline would be re-booking them on later flights on Wednesday.

Gallant also said there was minimal impact to operations as three of the four de-icing pads were still operational.