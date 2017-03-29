Weather
March 29, 2017 10:18 am
Updated: March 29, 2017 10:27 am

Thick fog blankets Edmonton region Wednesday morning

By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Fog as thick as pea soup: Here's Mike Sobel's Wednesday, March 29, 2017 early morning weather forecast for Edmonton, Alberta and the surrounding area.

A A

A fog advisory was put in place for much of east-central Alberta Wednesday, including the City of Edmonton and surrounding communities.

Environment Canada said drivers should be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility, but said the fog should lighten up later in the morning.

One of the best ways to track locally hazardous driving conditions is from local viewer reports. The #yegtraffic hashtag is often used by Twitter users reporting traffic issues within Edmonton.

If safe to do so, share your weather photos with us via the Global Edmonton Facebook and Twitter accounts. You can also post updates from your community using the hashtags#yegwx and #abstorm.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Edmonton Fog
Edmonton weather
Environment Canada
Fog
Fog Advisory
Weather

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News