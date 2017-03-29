Thick fog blankets Edmonton region Wednesday morning
A fog advisory was put in place for much of east-central Alberta Wednesday, including the City of Edmonton and surrounding communities.
Environment Canada said drivers should be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility, but said the fog should lighten up later in the morning.
One of the best ways to track locally hazardous driving conditions is from local viewer reports. The #yegtraffic hashtag is often used by Twitter users reporting traffic issues within Edmonton.
