Thick fog blankets Edmonton region Wednesday morning

A fog advisory was put in place for much of east-central Alberta Wednesday, including the City of Edmonton and surrounding communities.

Environment Canada said drivers should be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility, but said the fog should lighten up later in the morning.

Have you heard? It's foggy out there. 2nd most talked about event in Edmonton today .#yegtrafficreports #yegtraffic pic.twitter.com/GVBi68XmZ4 — Daintre Christensen (@Daintre_) March 29, 2017

One of the best ways to track locally hazardous driving conditions is from local viewer reports. The #yegtraffic hashtag is often used by Twitter users reporting traffic issues within Edmonton.

