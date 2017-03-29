Metro Vancouver breaks 61-year-old rainfall record

A rainfall warning remains in effect for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound Wednesday after record-breaking amounts of rain fell in the region on Tuesday.

So much rain fell in Metro Vancouver, it broke a record set in 1956.

Total rainfall amounts are still being calculated but as of 4 a.m. Wednesday, they ranged from 40 millimetres to 70 millimetres in some areas and as high as 90 millimetres along the North Shore and in Coquitlam.

Squamish saw about 58 millimetres on Tuesday and Port Mellon recorded 103 millimetres.

Environment Canada says the heavy rain will continue Wednesday before tapering off around noon.

Drivers should leave extra time on Tuesday as the heavy rain can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.