The Morning Show – Wednesday, March 29th, 2017

After nearly seven years with Metrolinx, president and CEO Bruce McCuaig is stepping down from the regional transit agency. McCuaig is taking on a new role with the federal government as an executive advisor at the new Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Toronto council votes to advance the subway project for a single station east of Kennedy Station replacing the Scarborough RT line.

Shelly Carroll, councillor for Ward 33 Don Valley East, tells The Morning Show what went down at yesterday’s city council meeting.

Toronto city council might reconsider amending dog choke collar ban to exclude guide dogs.

Greg Thompson, President of Guide Dog Users of Canada, joined The Morning Show to discuss.

Mother of two high school students is asking the Toronto District School Board to cancel all trips to the United States following Trump’s travel ban.

Ryan Bird, Toronto District School Board spokesperson, says the TDSB is not planning new school trips to the United States.

Tarion new home warranty corporation is no longer responsible of regulating the province’s home builders, thanks to the Ontario government.



Jagmeet Singh and NDP must be aware of challenges posed by Quebec.

A Guelph-area farm will let rent you backyard chickens.

Kate Belbeck of the Belbeck’s Family Farm & Rent the Chicken joined The Morning Show to chat about her rental chicken company.

A Toronto photographer had $21K worth of items stolen by his Airbnb guests.

