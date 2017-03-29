West Kelowna RCMP seek suspects who stole guns and torched their getaway vehicle

West Kelowna RCMP are seeking two armed suspects who robbed a local sporting good store and then torched their getaway vehicle on Tuesday.

Members of the West Kelowna Fire Department were called to a field near Gellately Road at 4 p.m. Tuesday after witnesses reported an explosion and saw a pickup truck ablaze.

Police say the vehicle was used by the suspects who robbed Antler Creek Outfitters on Ross Road a short time before the fire.

“Police have learned that as many as two suspects, at least one believed to be armed with a firearm, entered the store and stole several firearms,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a press release Tuesday evening.

The RCMP helicopter was deployed, as were police dogs, to search the area for the suspects and possible evidence.

“The West Kelowna RCMP General Investigative Section (GIS), supported by the RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS), has assumed carriage of the investigation into both the alleged robbery and suspected arson,” added Cpl. O’Donaghey. “The ongoing investigation has revealed that the pickup truck, recovered torched, had been stolen earlier in the day from a parking lot in the 2300-block of Highway 97.”

Suspect 1 is described as:

• Caucasian male approx. 5ft 6in to 5ft 8in tall;

• Wearing grey jeans, a black zippered hoodie, white undershirt, dark gloves, dark shoes and a full face ski mask;

• Carrying a dark coloured duffle bag;

Suspect 2 is described as:

• Caucasian male approx. 5ft 6in to 5ft 8in tall;

• Wearing dark coveralls with reflective stripes on cuffs, ankles and across the back, dark gloves, dark footwear and a pair of sunglasses with reflective lenses;

“Both men are considered to be armed and dangerous,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “If spotted, do not approach either suspect, and call your local police immediately.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.