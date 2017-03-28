Andre De Grasse among 18 being honoured at 2017 Harry Jerome Awards

Olympian Andre De Grasse has been announced as one of 18 winners as a part of the 35th annual Harry Jerome Awards.

The announcement was made by the Black Business and Professional Association during a media launch in downtown Toronto Tuesday evening. The annual event pays tribute to outstanding African-Canadians.

The awards gala will be held at the International Centre in Mississauga on April 22.

The awards were established in honour of Harry Jerome, a Canadian Olympian, scholar and social advocate.

Here are a list of this year’s winners:

Rev. Dr. Audley N. James (Lifetime achievement award)

Harriet Thornhill (Youth advancement award)

Dr. Everton Gooden (Trailblazers award)

Keith Spence (Professional excellence award)

George Frempong (Business award)

Isobel Granger (Public advocacy award)

Leanne Prendergast (Leadership award)

Sharon Riley (Entertainment award)

Gabrielle Fletcher (Academics award)

Dr. Barbara Trieloff-Deane (Diversity award)

Wesley J. Hall (President award)

Chris Campbell (Volunteer award)

Andre De Grasse (Athletics award)

Ron Cunningham (Community service award)

Dr. Juliet M. Daniel (Technology and innovation award)

Cheryl Nembhard (Social advocacy)

Fabienne Colas (Arts award)

Dr. Boluwaji Ogunyemi (Health science award)