Toronto police searching for suspect after person injured in Chinatown shooting
One person is in hospital after shots rang out near a Chinatown building Tuesday evening.
The initial call to Toronto police was for the sound of gunshots in the Augusta Avenue and Queen Street area around 4 p.m.
Const. David Hopkinson says they received information that a man wearing a mask had “gone up to a building and let off a couple of shots.”
“When officers got on scene, they were able to locate evidence of gunfire and they began investigating but there were no victims on scene,” Hopkinson tells AM640.
A person later appeared in hospital with a gunshot wound, and police have since linked the two incidents. The victim’s injuries are considered non-life threatening.
Const. Hopkinson says police are actively searching for a black, male suspect in the investigation. He’s described as about six feet tall with a light complexion, and wearing black clothing at the time. The suspect jumped into the passenger side of a light-coloured car when he fled the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
