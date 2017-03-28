Justin Trudeau making stop in Saskatoon

A week after the federal government delivered its 2017 budget, Justin Trudeau is making a stop in Saskatoon on Wednesday afternoon.

He will be at Saskatchewan Polytechnic at 1:45 p.m. CT.

Global Saskatoon reporter Joel Senick will be sitting down with Trudeau later for a one-on-one interview that will air at 6 p.m.

The prime minister visited the city in January for a town hall event at the University of Saskatchewan.