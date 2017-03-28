Canada
March 28, 2017 10:48 am

Trudeau promises funding for parks, conservation areas and completing Trans Canada trail

By Staff The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tours Jericho Beach Park in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday June 29, 2015.

Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press files
GANANOQUE, Ont. – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising government money for parks, conservation areas and the completion of the Trans Canada trail.

He’s in Thousand Islands National Park promoting measures outlined in last week’s budget.

He says there will be $364 million over two years, starting in 2018-19, to support Parks Canada’s management of national parks, national marine conservation areas, and national historic sites.

He also says the government will put $30 million over five years, starting in 2017-18, to help complete the Trans Canada Trail in partnership with provinces, territories, indigenous communities, and individual Canadians.

The prime minister says these investments will create jobs and economic growth through tourism.

The trail includes land and water routes across urban, rural, and wilderness landscapes and, when completed, it will be the longest recreational trail in the world, stretching nearly 24,000 kilometres.

“The Trans Canada Trail offers Canadians the chance to explore our diverse landscapes in every province and territory,” Trudeau said. “These investments will help complete the ‘Great Trail,’ connect 15,000 communities, and make our great outdoors even more accessible to Canadians and their families.”

