Environment
March 28, 2017 3:29 pm

Monica Curtis announced as new head of Energy Efficiency Alberta

By Staff The Canadian Press

This photo provided by Lights.com shows LED lights that are an energy efficient way to deck your halls for the holidays.

AP Photo/Lights.com
A A

The new head of Energy Efficiency Alberta says the agency has enough resources to make a real impact on the province’s energy use.

Monica Curtis has been appointed to lead the energy efficiency group funded by the province’s carbon tax and aimed at getting Albertans to use energy more wisely.

READ MORE: Alberta begins issuing carbon tax rebates to families 

Story continues below

Alberta joins all other provinces in having a government agency to promote and assist with wise energy consumption.

READ MORE: Alberta business livid with energy savings program contract going to Ontario company 

Curtis most recently worked for a Wisconsin-based body that co-ordinates electricity transmission among western states and provinces.

READ MORE: Infrared map ‘MyHEAT’ shows where heat escapes from your home

Originally from Manitoba, she previously worked for the Edmonton-based utility Epcor when it was called Edmonton Power.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alberta carbon tax
Alberta energy
Alberta Environment
Carbon Tax
Edmonton power
energy consumption
Energy Efficiency Alberta
epcor
Monica Curtis

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News