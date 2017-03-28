Monica Curtis announced as new head of Energy Efficiency Alberta

The new head of Energy Efficiency Alberta says the agency has enough resources to make a real impact on the province’s energy use.

Monica Curtis has been appointed to lead the energy efficiency group funded by the province’s carbon tax and aimed at getting Albertans to use energy more wisely.

Alberta joins all other provinces in having a government agency to promote and assist with wise energy consumption.

Curtis most recently worked for a Wisconsin-based body that co-ordinates electricity transmission among western states and provinces.

Originally from Manitoba, she previously worked for the Edmonton-based utility Epcor when it was called Edmonton Power.