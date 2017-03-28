From ski slopes to golf courses in London

As the snow on the ski slopes melt into spring, London’s golf courses are in full swing with enthusiastic matches across the greens.

One week into spring and golf courses including the Thames Valley Classic, Thames Valley Hickory 8 Fanshawe Quarry and River Road are already seeing golf carts zooming across the hills for their re-opening Tuesday.

READ MORE: London’s municipal golf courses opening Tuesday

Steve Bennett, head manager of the City’s Golf Course System, saw up to 100 Londoners swinging clubs at the classic course before noon on opening day.

“You’re always going to have the hardy golfer who wants to get out early,” he said. “You know they’ve been sitting around for most of the winter and they just want to get out and get back at golf.”

The city’s courses are anticipated to draw 150 people to the courses, which have been off limits since last November.

“The golf courses are in great shape,” said Bennett. “We’ve wintered well. We’re looking forward to a great season.”

Long-time golfer Tom O’Neil, who arrived extra early – golf cart in idle, club in hand – hasn’t missed a summer swinging his club for 10 years.

“We’re out on the…course for the first time this year. It is wonderful,” he said, accompanied by a group of friends. “We’ve been looking forward to this. Out here with good friends and it doesn’t matter about the score today.”

David Mark, who was also out swinging his club on opening day, advises Londoners to get out for the season, as he has for the past 30 years.

“You’re missing out on a great activity for walking, exercising, (and) socializing,” he said.

City golf courses re-opened Tuesday at 10 a.m. for the season.