Patients at Calgary home dental clinic may have been exposed to HIV, hepatitis: AHS

Alberta Health Services (AHS) is urging patients who received dental care at a home-based operation in southwest Calgary to get tested, warning they have been exposed to viruses including hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV.

AHS said the dental operation, located at 20 Somervale Close S.W., was unlicensed and unsanitary.

In a Tuesday news release, Medical Officer of Health for Calgary Zone Dr. Judy MacDonald said the operation “did not have these proper sterilization or sanitation processes in place.”

“To prevent the spread of infection from one person to another, equipment used in dental procedures must be cleaned, disinfected and sterilized according to health standards,” MacDonald added.

The operation was ordered to close on March 21.

Anyone who received dental services from the home and/or from Natalia Prohkin are asked to call Health Link at 811 to arrange for laboratory blood tests.

“This testing – some of which may take place over a period of time – will determine whether an individual has been infected,” AHS explained.

AHS said the health advisory was issued because a clientele list had not been found during the course of its investigation.

The dental operation will remain closed until “significant changes” can be made, according to AHS.

“This includes ensuring the individual delivering dental care is a licensed dentist.”

To confirm a dentist is licensed to practise in Alberta, or to file a complaint about a dentist in Alberta, Albertans can contact the ADAC toll-free at 1-800-843-3848.