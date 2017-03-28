RCMP confirm white power seized in Hinton was ‘extremely harmful’ carfentanil

After searching two homes in the town of Hinton in January, RCMP seized a white powdery substance that was confirmed last week to be carfentanil.

RCMP did not say how much of the drug was seized during the search of the two properties.

The drug had to be analyzed and was confirmed as carfentanil on March 22 by Health Canada.

Carfentanil is an analogue version of the synthetic opioid analgesic fentanyl and is listed under Schedule 1 of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

READ MORE: What is carfentanil? Deadly street drug is causing mass overdoses in the US

“It is approximately 100 times stronger than fentanyl, which is itself approximately 100 times more powerful than morphine,” Hinton RCMP said in a news release.

“Carfentanil is extremely harmful. It looks like table salt and just a few granules is enough to trigger a fatal overdose.

“A dose of 20 micro grams of carfentanil would be fatal to a person,” RCMP said.

READ MORE: 14 carfentanil deaths in 3 months spurs opioid warning in Alberta

Hinton RCMP said they made details about the drug seizure public to increase awareness and safety.

Click here for the Alberta government’s report: Opioids and Substances of Misuse

This case is currently before the courts.

Watch below: Calgary police A/Insp. Martin Schiavetta talks about the potency of carfentanil on Aug. 9.