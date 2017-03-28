BC government Facebook
March 28, 2017
Updated: March 28, 2017

B.C. government Facebook page hacked

A spokesperson confirmed the B.C. government Facebook page had been compromised.

The B.C. government’s official Facebook page has been restored after it was apparently hacked on Monday.

For a short period of time, the page displayed images of fireballs, a man in camouflage pants holding a walkie-talkie as well as Arabic script.

A spokesperson with the B.C. government confirmed the page had been “compromised” and said it was “a matter isolated solely on our Facebook presence.”

