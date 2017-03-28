B.C. government Facebook page hacked
The B.C. government’s official Facebook page has been restored after it was apparently hacked on Monday.
For a short period of time, the page displayed images of fireballs, a man in camouflage pants holding a walkie-talkie as well as Arabic script.
A spokesperson with the B.C. government confirmed the page had been “compromised” and said it was “a matter isolated solely on our Facebook presence.”
