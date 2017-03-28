Stop using PureCare Herbal Cream skin treatment, Health Canada urges

Health Canada has issued a warning about a skin cream for babies and children that it says could pose “serious health risks.”

The federal agency says PureCare Herbal Cream, which is promoted as a natural treatment for eczema and psoriasis in children and babies, contains a prescription steroid (clobetasol propionate) and another ingredient (phenoxylethanol) that are not declared on the label.

Health Canada says these ingredients may cause skin irritation, dehydration or increased blood pressure.

The agency says PureCare Herbal Cream was sold online at www.purecareskin.com and through an in-person distribution network.

READ MORE: Sabra hummus products recalled across Canada, U.S. for listeria concerns

The product has been sold with two different labels. The current label states the product is “for extremely dry skin” and the previous label says it is an “Herbal Cream for Eczema, Psoriasis & Dry Skin.”

Health Canada advises consumers to stop using this product and to check with a health care professional if they have used it and have health concerns.